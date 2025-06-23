Menu
Jordan Walker News: Out of lineup versus right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

It's righty Ben Brown on the hill for the Cubs, marking the third time in six games versus right-handers since Walker returned from the injured list that he's been out of the lineup. He was also absent from the lineup once over that span against a left-handed opener. Alec Burleson is in right field and Nolan Gorman is at designated hitter for the Cardinals.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
