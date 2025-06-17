Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Sitting out versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 12:44pm

Walker is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.

Walker started the first two contests upon his activation from the 10-day injured list, going 2-for-7 with a 1:1 K:BB, but he'll take a seat in Tuesday's series opener. Alec Burleson is occupying right field for the Cardinals. Walker could continue to see his reps versus righties limited as long as Ivan Herrera is primarily used at designated hitter.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now