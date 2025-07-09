Menu
Jordan Weems News: Back with Houston on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 4:10pm

Weems agreed to a minor-league contract with the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After testing his value in free agency, Weems will reunite with the Astros and head back to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he's given up five earned runs in 11.1 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking six. He'll likely remain organizational depth for the rest of the season, but he could return to Houston if the Astros' bullpen depth is tested down the stretch.

Jordan Weems
Houston Astros
