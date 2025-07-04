Menu
Jordan Weems headshot

Jordan Weems News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

The Astros designated Weems for assignment Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Since joining the active roster June 24, Weems has made two appearances for Houston, giving up two runs across three total innings. He'll now lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in favor of Jason Alexander, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

