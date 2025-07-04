Jordan Weems News: Designated for assignment
The Astros designated Weems for assignment Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Since joining the active roster June 24, Weems has made two appearances for Houston, giving up two runs across three total innings. He'll now lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in favor of Jason Alexander, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.
