Jordan Westburg Injury: Absence continuing Tuesday

Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old is sitting for a fourth consecutive game Tuesday due to the injury to his left index finger. Westburg said Monday that he expects to linger for a while but is hoping to be recovered enough to rejoin Baltimore's lineup within the next couple days. Ramon Urias will receive another start at the hot corner for the Orioles on Tuesday.