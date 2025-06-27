Jordan Westburg Injury: Aggravates finger injury

Westburg aggravated his left index finger injury during Friday's 22-8 win over the Rays and is considered day-to-day, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg had missed three games earlier in the week due to the injury, but he was able to return to the lineup. He aggravated the injury while sliding into second base on a double, but the good news is that X-rays came back negative. His status for Saturday's matinee is up in the air, and Ramon Urias -- who came in to pinch hit in the second inning -- would stand to see more time at the keystone if Westburg were to be sidelined.