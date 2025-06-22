Jordan Westburg Injury: Could rejoin lineup next week

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday that Westburg is unable to fully a grip a bat due to his sprained left index finger, but the Orioles are hoping he'll be ready to return to the lineup in two or three days, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg sprained the finger on a stolen-base attempt Saturday and will head to the bench for the series finale, opening up a start at third base for Ramon Urias. Though Westburg is expected to remain out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Rangers and perhaps another game or two beyond that, the Orioles remain optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list.