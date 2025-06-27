Menu
Jordan Westburg Injury: Exits Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 5:09pm

Westburg (finger) was removed in the second inning of Friday's game against the Rays due to left hand discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg appeared to suffer the injury while sliding head-first into second base on a double. He initially stayed in to run the bases but was replaced by Ramon Urias in the second frame. Westburg will undergo further testing, and the Orioles should have an update during or shortly after Friday's game.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
