Jordan Westburg Injury: Expected to avoid injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 3:38pm

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Westburg (finger) could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg is still undergoing treatment and will miss a second straight start Monday due to a sprained left index finger, but the expectation is that he will avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list. Mansolino anticipates Westburg to be back in the lineup by Friday, at the latest.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
