Jordan Westburg Injury: Finger injury expected to linger
Westburg said Monday that it's likely his injured left index finger won't be 100 percent for a while, but he is hoping it will be "good enough" to play with in a day or two, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Westburg is absent from the lineup for a third straight game Monday after aggravating his finger injury in Friday's contest versus the Rays. He is considered day-to-day, and if he does return to the lineup soon, it sounds like he will have to play through some discomfort.
