Jordan Westburg Injury: Held out of lineup again

Westburg (finger) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Westburg will miss out on a fifth straight start due to a left index finger sprain. The infielder has conceded that his finger is unlikely to heal without extended rest, but his intention is to get the digit feeling well enough to play through a bit of discomfort. He will hope to return to the lineup Friday in Atlanta following the Orioles' scheduled off day Thursday. Ramon Urias will receive another start at the hot corner for the Orioles in Wednesday's series finale.