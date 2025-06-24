Jordan Westburg Injury: Likely back in lineup Wednesday

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that "all indications" are that Westburg (finger) will be ready to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg will miss a third straight start Tuesday with a sprained left index finger. There's a chance the Orioles will hold him out Wednesday with an off day looming Thursday, but Mansolino said Westburg will "definitely" play Friday, if not before.