Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old jammed his left index finger on a steal attempt during Saturday's game, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury since X-rays came back negative. Westburg will still be held out of the starting nine for at least one contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus Texas.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now