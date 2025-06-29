Jordan Westburg Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Westburg (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The 26-year-old aggravated the injury to his left index finger Friday after missing a few games earlier in the week, and he'll sit Sunday for a second consecutive contest. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Westburg will play catch and swing a bat prior to Sunday's contest, and the expectation is that the infielder will be back in the lineup within the next couple of days. Ramon Urias will receive another start at the hot corner for Baltimore on Sunday.