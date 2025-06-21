Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Suffers jammed finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

X-rays on Westburg's left hand came back negative after he was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Westburg jammed his left index finger while stealing second base in the first inning, leading to his eventual removal in the third. Although he doesn't have any structural damage, the 26-year-old is dealing with a bit of swelling, so the O's may hold him out for a day or two until his finger calms down.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now