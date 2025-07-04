Menu
Jordan Westburg News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Westburg (finger) is starting at third base and batting second Friday in Atlanta, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg was held out of a few games with an injured left index finger that he says won't be 100 percent for a while, but he's giving it a go for the first game of this weekend's series. He is slashing .228/.286/.434 with seven home runs and one steal in 36 games.

