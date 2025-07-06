Menu
Jordan Westburg News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Westburg is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After missing five straight starts due to a left index finger sprain, Westburg returned to the lineup for the Orioles' first two games in Atlanta, going 4-for-8 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run. He doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of setback with the finger, so he's likely just getting a breather for Sunday's matinee. Ramon Urias will cover third base in Westburg's stead.

