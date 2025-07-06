Jordan Westburg News: Exiting starting nine Sunday

Westburg is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After missing five straight starts due to a left index finger sprain, Westburg returned to the lineup for the Orioles' first two games in Atlanta, going 4-for-8 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run. He doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of setback with the finger, so he's likely just getting a breather for Sunday's matinee. Ramon Urias will cover third base in Westburg's stead.