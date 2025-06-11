Jordan Westburg News: Goes yard in return

Westburg went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

Activated off the injured list earlier in the day, Westburg took Detroit closer Will Vest deep in the ninth inning as Baltimore tried to mount a comeback. Westburg had been sidelined since April 26 due to a hamstring strain, but he'd been heating up at the plate prior to getting hurt -- over his last eight games, including Tuesday's performance, he's batting .313 (10-for-32) with two of his five homers on the year.