Jordan Wicks News: Back in majors

The Cubs recalled Wicks from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The left-hander will take the roster spot of Jameson Taillon, who landed on the injured list Friday due to a calf strain. Wicks is a candidate to step into Chicago's rotation with Taillon out, though veteran Chris Flexen is the favorite to fill in as a starter, per Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com.