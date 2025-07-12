Jordan Wicks News: Hit hard Friday

Wicks allowed six runs on 10 hits over three innings of relief in Friday's 11-0 loss to the Yankees. He walked one and struck out four.

As the game was getting out of hand, the Cubs simply had Wicks take one for the team and finish things out over the final three innings despite his struggles. The lefty got hit hard and allowed twice as many earned runs as he had all season prior to Friday, albeit in only 5.1 innings of action. His ERA ballooned to an ugly 9.72, and Wicks doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal at the moment as a low-leverage long reliever in the Chicago bullpen.