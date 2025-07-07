Jordan Wicks News: Picks up first hold

Wicks tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn a hold in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals. He allowed three hits and struck out two.

The Cubs jumped out to a big lead early in the contest, so starter Matthew Boyd was pulled after only five innings and 87 pitches. That opened the door for Wicks, who was effective in the middle part of the game to record his first hold of the season. The lefty had just been recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, and this was his first appearance in the majors since April 20. Wicks worked as a starter for the Cubs each of the last two years as well as this season in the minors, but it appears he may settle into a long relief role for the time being.