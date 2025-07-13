Jordan Yost News: Taken by Tigers

The Tigers have selected Yost with the 24th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A pop-up prospect this spring, Yost showed up for his senior season in Florida with more physicality and hit his way into Day One consideration. He will always be hit-over-power, but Yost offers plus speed on the bases and could stick at shortstop. If he moves off shortstop, second base or center field seem like the most likely landing spots. Perhaps the lefty-hitting Yost eventually makes it as a Zach McKinstry type of super-utility platoon player.