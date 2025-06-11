Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Alcala headshot

Jorge Alcala News: Traded to Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 7:57pm

The Twins traded Alcala to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Andy Lugo, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Alcala finished the 2024 season with a 3.24 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 58.1 innings. He hasn't come close to replicating that same success to begin the '25 campaign, however, as he currently owns an 8.88 ERA and 1.81 WHIP through 24.1 frames. He'll now join a Red Sox bullpen that is in need of some depth after being bitten by the injury bug over the past couple of weeks, though the 29-year-old righty will likely be limited to low-leverage work until he finds his footing.

Jorge Alcala
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now