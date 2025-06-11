Jorge Alcala News: Traded to Boston

The Twins traded Alcala to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Andy Lugo, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Alcala finished the 2024 season with a 3.24 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 58.1 innings. He hasn't come close to replicating that same success to begin the '25 campaign, however, as he currently owns an 8.88 ERA and 1.81 WHIP through 24.1 frames. He'll now join a Red Sox bullpen that is in need of some depth after being bitten by the injury bug over the past couple of weeks, though the 29-year-old righty will likely be limited to low-leverage work until he finds his footing.