Jorge Polanco News: Absent from lineup

Polanco is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Minnesota.

Polanco made just one start during the Mariners' three-game set against the Twins. The 31-year-old has posted a .494 OPS since the beginning of May and could be at risk of losing out on a regular spot in the lineup. Cal Raleigh will get a start at designated hitter Thursday, while Mitch Garver handles catching duties.