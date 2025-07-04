Jorge Polanco News: Day off Friday

Polanco is not in Friday's lineup against the Pirates.

Polanco recently missed a few games with left knee soreness, but he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles in Thursday's game against the Royals. He is slashing .253/.326/.387 with two home runs, seven runs, nine RBI and one steal in his last 20 games. Cal Raleigh is starting at designated hitter while Mitch Garver gets the nod behind the plate.