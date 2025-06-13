Jorge Polanco News: Homers in Friday's win

Polanco went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Polanco's bat is coming around -- he's hit safely in eight straight games, going 11-for-34 (.324) in that span. The homer was his first since May 12 versus the Yankees. Polanco is up to a .266/.312/.484 slash line, 11 homers, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases over 56 contests, though his power has dropped significantly since the start of May. He spent much of last month batting second, but he's been between fourth and sixth in the lineup over the last five games, and the move down the order seems to be paying off.