Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler Injury: IL move coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 3:27pm

The Angels are expected to put Soler (back) on the injured list, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports

Soler had missed back-to-back games due to back soreness and won't be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. The 33-year-old is slashing .207/.280/350 with eight home runs in 264 plate appearances this season. LaMonte Wade and Scott Kingery could receive more playing time while Soler is sidelined.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now