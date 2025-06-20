Jorge Soler Injury: IL move coming

The Angels are expected to put Soler (back) on the injured list, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports

Soler had missed back-to-back games due to back soreness and won't be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. The 33-year-old is slashing .207/.280/350 with eight home runs in 264 plate appearances this season. LaMonte Wade and Scott Kingery could receive more playing time while Soler is sidelined.