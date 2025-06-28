Jorge Soler Injury: May be nearing return

Soler (back) took batting practice on the field Saturday and said he could be activated from the injured list soon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This was the first time Soler has participated in batting practice since he landed on the injured list June 20. The veteran outfielder also said that he's been doing defensive drills and running, so he appears to be closing in on a return -- possibly when he's first eligible Monday. While Soler has been out of action, LaMonte Wade and Gustavo Campero have been logging starts in right field.