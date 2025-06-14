Jorge Soler News: Beginning on bench Saturday

Soler isn't in the starting lineup Saturday against Baltimore.

Soler missed two games recently due to a groin injury but returned to the lineup Tuesday and had started each of the Angels' previous three games entering Saturday, going 2-for-12 with two RBI and seven strikeouts during that span. There's no indication that the veteran outfielder has aggravated the groin issue, so for now his absence Saturday appears to be just a day off his feet. Recent acquisition LaMonte Wade is starting in right field against the Orioles in Soler's stead.