Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.

Soler was able to eat into the Angels' steep deficit in the ninth inning after smacking a solo homer off Dylan Dodd to left-center field. It was Soler's ninth home run of the season, and he has gone 2-for-6 in his two games since returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.