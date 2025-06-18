Jose Azocar News: Heads to open market
Azocar elected free agency Wednesday after clearing waivers.
Rather than remaining in the Atlanta organization after he was designated for assignment Monday, Azocar will assess his options on the open market. The 29-year-old outfielder has had stints in the majors with the Mets and Atlanta this season but has logged just 21 plate appearances between the two squads.
Jose Azocar
Free Agent
