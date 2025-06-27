Jose Azocar News: Inks deal with Mets

The Mets signed Azocar to a minor-league contract Friday.

Azocar will report to Triple-A Syracuse. The 29-year-old outfielder appeared in 12 games for the Mets earlier this season and slashed .278/.350/.278 with zero extra-base hits, one RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base across 20 plate appearances. He was designated for assignment in May and latched on with Atlanta only to spend 17 days with the team before he was cut from the 40-man roster.