Jose Barrero News: Filling in for resting Scott

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Barrero will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Barrero will draw his eighth start of the season Sunday, entering the lineup as a replacement for a resting Victor Scott. With Scott struggling to a .498 OPS over 80 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching this season, the right-handed-hitting Barrero could end up settling into the short side of a platoon in center field.

