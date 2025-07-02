Jose Barrero News: Nets MiLB deal with Orioles

The Orioles signed Barrero to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Barrero elected free agency last week after being removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster and he has quickly found a new home. The 27-year-old played sparingly in St. Louis, putting up a .470 OPS in 31 plate appearances. Barrero will give the Orioles some experienced utility depth at Triple-A Norfolk.