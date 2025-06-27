Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Barrero headshot

Jose Barrero News: Opts for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Barrero cleared waivers and elected free agency Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Barrero was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday and will pursue alternative professional options. The outfielder logged a poor .470 OPS in 31 plate appearances with St. Louis this season, but he slashed .299/.396/.517 in 101 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis.

Jose Barrero
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now