Jose Bello News: Dealt to Boston

Bello was traded to the Red Sox on Sunday in a deal that returned Rafael Devers to the Giants, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Bello has produced a 2.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 18 innings in eight appearances out of the bullpen with this Giants' Arizona Complex League affiliate. He was included in the deal to Boston with left-hander Kyle Harrison, right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks (toe) and minor-league outfielder James Tibbs.