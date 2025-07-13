Jose Butto Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Butto (illness) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

New York placed Butto on the 15-day injured list July 4 after he came down with an illness, but the right-hander shouldn't be in line for an extended stay on the shelf. He may need just one or two rehab appearances before being cleared to return from the IL, possibly in advance of the Mets' first game out of the All-Star break Friday versus the Reds.