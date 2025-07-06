Jose Caballero Injury: Scratched due to arm soreness

Caballero was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins due to right arm soreness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 28-year-old was penciled in to start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale at Minnesota, but he instead ended up being scratched due to the arm issue. The specifics of the injury aren't clear, so Caballero should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus Detroit. Taylor Walls replaced him in the lineup at shortstop.