Jose Caballero News: Back on bench Sunday

Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

After going 0-for-7 while picking up starts in right field and at second base over the past two days, Caballero will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Boston. Though Brandon Lowe (oblique) was recently placed on the injured list, Taylor Walls could end up being prioritized at second base ahead of Caballero, who is regarded an inferior defender and is slashing just .149/.267/.162 since the beginning of June. Despite his lack of a full-time role in addition to his poor production at the plate of late, Caballero still leads the majors with 31 stolen bases on the season.