Jose Caballero News: Cleared to start Monday

Caballero (arm) will start at second base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caballero was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Twins due to right arm soreness, but he was pressed into action in the bottom of the third inning after second baseman Brandon Lowe (side) exited the contest. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs while playing the final seven innings in the field, and Caballero apparently experienced no setbacks with his arm coming out of that contest. With Lowe and Ha-Seong Kim (calf) not ready to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener, Caballero will draw a start in the middle infield alongside shortstop Taylor Walls.