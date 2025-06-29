Jose Caballero News: Losing playing time

Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Since the start of June, Caballero is slashing just .137/.290/.137 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate. The 28-year-old utility player has still been able to provide some semblance of fantasy value during that time by collecting 10 stolen bases, but his ongoing struggles have begun to cost him playing time. He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games Sunday, and he could be slipping into a short-side platoon role.