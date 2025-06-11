Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Caballero headshot

Jose Caballero News: Sharing work with Walls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Caballero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Caballero should continue to play regularly versus left-handed pitching, but he seems to have fallen back into a timeshare at shortstop with Taylor Walls when the Rays face right-handed pitching. He'll take a seat for the second time in the Rays' last three matchups versus righties to open up a spot in the lineup for Walls, who offers a better glove and has been hot at the plate lately (7-for-17 with a home run and two doubles over his last five games).

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now