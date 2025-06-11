Jose Caballero News: Sharing work with Walls

Caballero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Caballero should continue to play regularly versus left-handed pitching, but he seems to have fallen back into a timeshare at shortstop with Taylor Walls when the Rays face right-handed pitching. He'll take a seat for the second time in the Rays' last three matchups versus righties to open up a spot in the lineup for Walls, who offers a better glove and has been hot at the plate lately (7-for-17 with a home run and two doubles over his last five games).