Jose Caballero News: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Caballero is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

This marks the second consecutive absence for MLB's stolen-base leader (30). With Ha-Seong Kim back from the injured list and taking over as the primary shortstop, Caballero will likely see fewer at-bats, though Rays manager Kevin Cash told Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun on Friday that Caballero will continue to see playing time, adding that both Caballero and Taylor Walls are "big parts of our club."

