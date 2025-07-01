Jose Caballero News: Tallies 30th steal

Caballero went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Tuesday against the Athletics.

Caballero appears to be losing playing time against right-handed pitching, but he started at shortstop and hit seventh against left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday. He struggled for much of June, but he's now managed at least one hit in four of his last five games and tallied his league-leading 30th stolen base of the season Tuesday.