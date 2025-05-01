Jose Castillo News: Added to roster

The Diamondbacks selected Castillo's contract from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Castillo got a late start to the season with Reno due to an adductor injury, but he made five appearances there and allowed just one run with a 7:0 K:BB over 5.1 innings. The left-hander missed much of 2024 with a hand injury and when he makes an appearance it will be his first in the majors since 2023.