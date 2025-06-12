Menu
Jose Devers Injury: Not yet retiring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 5:50am

Devers (undisclosed) did not retire as previously reported and plans to continue his playing career, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

A previous report suggested that Devers had retired, but that report apparently came about due to an error in translation. He will continue to rehab an undisclosed injury that has kept him from playing for Triple-A Gwinnett since June 1. The 25-year-old infielder has maintained a .276/.279/.431 slash line across 61 plate appearances with Gwinnett this season.

Jose Devers
Atlanta Braves
