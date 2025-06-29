Menu
Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Injury: Stuck on IL at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 5:47pm

Single-A San Jose placed Ortiz on its 7-day injured list in April due to an unspecified injury.

Ortiz initially appeared to be in line for a brief stay on the shelf, as he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 13. The 20-year-old outfielder went 3-for-17 over five games in Arizona but hasn't played since May 20, which indicates that he experienced a setback at some point along the way.

Jose Ortiz
San Francisco Giants
