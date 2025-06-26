Jose Ramirez Injury: Avoids fracture after HBP

X-rays on Ramirez's right forearm came back negative after he was lifted from Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays following a hit-by-pitch, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez was plunked by a Kevin Gausman pitch in bottom of the fourth inning and was removed from the game prior to the top of the fifth. However, Ramirez can be considered day-to-day after he avoided any fractures.