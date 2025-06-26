Jose Ramirez Injury: Exits after HBP

Ramirez was removed from Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after getting hit on the arm by a pitch, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ramirez ran the bases for himself after taking a 95-mph fastball off his arm in the fourth inning, but he was replaced on defense when the Guardians took the field in the fifth. Initial X-rays on his arm came back negative, per Assenheimer, and the team has labeled the slugging third baseman as day-to-day going forward.