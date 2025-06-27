Menu
Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez Injury: Likely unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Manager Stephen Vogt said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Ramirez (forearm) is "probably not going to be able to play" Friday against the Cardinals.

The 32-year-old had X-rays come back negative after being hit in the right forearm by a pitch Thursday versus Toronto, but it appears the contusion will still cause him to miss at least one game. Ramirez should be considered day-to-day until the Guardians update his status.

